Zelenskyy records video address from Borodianka, says Ukraine will win

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 31 March 2024, 18:46
Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a video address on 31 March. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recorded his daily video address in Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast, which was liberated from the Russian occupation two years ago, and said that Ukraine will win this war.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "Two years have passed since our warriors, all our people, drove the Russian occupiers out of Kyiv Oblast. Battles were fought in Borodianka, Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, and Moshchun, where Ukrainians fought for their country, their lives, and their homes, free from evil.

Today, we honour the strength of everyone who fought then, everyone who is fighting now, everyone who is working, everyone who will bring freedom to our entire land, to every city and village in Ukraine that Russia wants to seize, but which it will have to give back to Ukrainian people. Our people, our spirit, and our strength will guarantee this. Ukrainians build, they do not destroy. They save lives, instead of insatiably meddling with the lives of others, as Moscow does.

Ukraine will definitely win. The key is not to lose faith in ourselves, in our people, and not to waste a single day when we can contribute to Ukraine’s success. That is why Ukraine has risen and will dispel the darkness of oppression."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked everyone who is helping Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian soldiers.

He added that he was particularly grateful "for this week’s battles" to the 95th and the 79th air assault brigades, the 44th and the 55th separate artillery brigades.

Zelenskyy recorded his address against the backdrop of the Taras Shevchenko memorial in Borodianka, which has been damaged by Russian forces.

Subjects: Zelenskyy
