All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia could attack NATO as early as 2026 – Polish president

European PravdaTuesday, 19 March 2024, 22:52
Russia could attack NATO as early as 2026 – Polish president
Andrzej Duda. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia may have the military capability to attack NATO as early as 2026-27.

Source: Polish President Andrzej Duda in an interview with CNBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Polish president defended his recent proposal to increase the required threshold for NATO defence spending from 2 to 3% of GDP.

Advertisement:

"From my point of view, it’s a question of common sense. New reports are coming in, and I recently saw one by German experts which said that soon, perhaps as early as 2026 or 2027, Putin, by putting his economy on a war footing, will have such military might that he will be able to attack NATO," Duda said.

"The alarm bells are ringing. We have two or three years in which we can increase our efforts, stockpile ammunition and produce weapons to maximise European security, get ready and make sure the invasion does not happen," he added.

He also urged the US to continue to support Ukraine, warning that if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, the cost will rise sharply later.

"This Russian aggression has to be stopped at all cost. If it’s not stopped it will spill over and then, I fear US money won’t be enough to stop Russia: US soldiers will have to step in and no one wants that," Duda said.

At the same time, he said that "every dollar donated to support Ukraine, every Bradley transferred to Ukraine, every weapon transferred to Ukraine, every box of artillery ammunition transferred to Ukraine staves off the Russian victory".

Background:

  • German intelligence services had prepared an analysis for the German government examining the military threat posed by Russia, which predicted that it could attack the territory of NATO member states "starting in 2026".
  • In recent weeks, a number of European NATO countries have warned of the risk of Russian aggression in the near future. For example, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in January that the Alliance should prepare for a Russian attack on a NATO country within 5-8 years.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATODudawar
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
NATO
NATO Secretary General on Putin's "elections": Neither free nor fair
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
German intelligence warns of Russian attack on NATO from 2026, media says
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: