Air-raid warning issued in Russia's Voronezh
Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 10:47
An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Voronezh, Russia, allegedly due to the threat of a Ukrainian drone attack.
Source: Aleksandr Gusev, Voronezh Oblast Governor; RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency
Details: Reports claimed that the air-raid warning was issued because Ukrainian drones were allegedly approaching the city.
Advertisement:
Previously: A state of emergency was declared in the Russian city of Voronezh on the night of 15-16 January, following a series of explosions and statements by the authorities.
Support UP or become our patron!