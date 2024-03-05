All Sections
Air-raid warning issued in Russia's Voronezh

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 10:47
Stock photo: Getty Images

An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Voronezh, Russia, allegedly due to the threat of a Ukrainian drone attack.

Source: Aleksandr Gusev, Voronezh Oblast Governor; RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency

Details: Reports claimed that the air-raid warning was issued because Ukrainian drones were allegedly approaching the city.

Previously: A state of emergency was declared in the Russian city of Voronezh on the night of 15-16 January, following a series of explosions and statements by the authorities.

Subjects: Russia
