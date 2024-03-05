All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Net loss of one of Russia's largest airlines grew 41 times in 2023

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 13:26
Net loss of one of Russia's largest airlines grew 41 times in 2023
Stock photo: Getty Images

The net loss of the Rossiya airline in 2023 increased 41 times compared to 2022, to 21.6 billion roubles [about US$237 million].

Source: Russian Interfax

Details: The revenue of the Rossiya airline increased by 16% in 2023, reaching 118.4 billion roubles [about US$1.3 billion].

Advertisement:

Short-term liabilities at the end of 2023 amounted to 65.1 billion roubles [about US$714 million], compared to 64 billion roubles [about US$702 million] at the end of 2022; while long-term liabilities cost the airline 239.5 billion roubles [about US$2.6 billion] compared to 208.1 billion roubles [about US$2.3 billion] in 2022.

Rossiya airline is one of the largest airlines in Russia. Its main airports are Pulkovo in St Petersburg and Sheremetyevo in Moscow. The Aeroflot Group controls 75% minus 1 share of Rossiya.

Background:

  • Russia provided more than US$12 billion in government subsidies and loans to keep its aviation industry afloat after Western sanctions implemented in response to the invasion of Ukraine halted the supply of key parts and maintenance services.
  • The UN will not renew contracts with Russian airlines that are due to expire soon in light of the stance taken by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaaircraftsanctions
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Russia
UK Defence Intelligence: Russia's "most advanced" tank will not be used in Ukraine over fears of reputational damage
Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel arrested for leaking classified Ukrainian information on dating website
Western intelligence believes Russia used Serbian agent to infiltrate EU bodies – Politico
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
13:06
Ukrainska Pravda enlists top Western media managers and experts for its advisory council
All News
Advertisement: