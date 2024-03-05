All Sections
UK Defence Intelligence: Russia's "most advanced" tank will not be used in Ukraine over fears of reputational damage

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 14:16
Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence analysed the statement of Sergey Chemezov, the head of Russian defence concern Rostech, made on Monday that the "most modern main battle tank" of the Russian Federation, the T-14 Armata, will not be deployed in the war against Ukraine due to its high cost.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter dated 5 March, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "To date, it is almost certain that the T-14 Armata MBT has not been deployed to Ukraine. This is highly likely due to the potential reputational damage of losing the ‘prestige’ vehicle in combat and the requirement to produce greater quantities of MBTs which can only be satisfied by other variants," the intelligence agency concluded. 

Details: The UK Ministry of Defence recalled that the T-14 Armata was presented in Moscow on 9 May 2015, but stalled during a rehearsal, and it did not appear in the Russian army in 2021 as planned.

Background:

  • In the previous report, the UK's Defence Ministry reported that throughout February 2024, Russia attempted to attack regional energy facilities in Ukraine, but despite this, the Ukrainian energy network remains operationally stable.
  • Earlier, the analysts pointed out that the average daily number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine in February 2024 was the highest since the full-scale war began.
  • Earlier, the intelligence reported that Russia's military-industrial complex is unable to fully meet the needs of its war against Ukraine but will be able to maintain superiority this year.

