US Department of State believes Ukraine still has "surprises in store"

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 01:24
US Department of State believes Ukraine still has surprises in store
Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State. Photo: Open sources

Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, has stated that Ukraine can win on the battlefield. It has proven this more than once.

Source: Voice of America; US Department of State

Quote from Miller: "We’ve seen them [Ukrainians] having victories on the battlefield, most recently in the Black Sea, where in the last 24 hours they sunk another Russian ship. So we do believe that they have some surprises in store. We look forward to seeing the results."

Background:

  • Earlier on 5 March, it was reported that explosions were heard in Kerch on the night of 4-5 March, and the Crimean Bridge was closed to traffic for over eight hours. A Russian railway company operating passenger trains to temporarily occupied Crimea said trains were stopped near the Crimean Bridge. Russian media reported that drones had sunk the patrol ship Sergei Kotov. 
  • Later, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) confirmed that Sergei Kotov, a Russian Project 22160 patrol ship, was struck by Ukrainian naval drones on the night of 4-5 March.
  • DIU said that Sergei Kotov was sunk as a result of an attack by Ukrainian Magura V5 drones.
  • Andrii Yusov, spokesman for DIU, said that several people were killed and injured as a result of the unmanned surface vehicle attack on the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

