Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirms destruction of Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov by Magura drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 5 March 2024, 08:49
Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has confirmed that the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov was sunk as a result of an attack by Ukrainian Magura V5 drones.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "Group 13, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov on the night of 4-5 March 2024".

The mission was conducted in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy and with the support of Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation."

Details: It is reported that the Russian Project 22160 patrol vessel Sergei Kotov sustained damage to its stern, starboard and port sides as a result of the strike by Magura V5 maritime drones.

The Kotov was hit in Ukrainian territorial waters near the Kerch Strait.

The value of the sunken ship is estimated at around $65 million.

Background:

  • A UP source reported that the Russian Project 22160 patrol ship Sergei Kotov was hit as a result of a strike by Ukrainian naval drones on the night of 5 March.
  • Russian public media reported that temporarily occupied Crimea was attacked overnight by missiles and drones.
  • The Russian operator of passenger trains in temporarily occupied Crimea reported that trains had been stopped near the Crimean bridge due to blocked traffic. The bridge has been closed for over 8 hours.

Subjects: dronesCrimea
