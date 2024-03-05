All Sections
Zelenskyy is asking for weapons, not US troops – White House

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 22:29
Zelenskyy is asking for weapons, not US troops – White House
John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House. Photo: Getty Images

The United States does not intend to send troops to fight in Ukraine, noting that what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking for is the weapons Ukraine needs to fight Russia.

Source: John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, at a briefing on 5 March, European Pravda reports

Details: Kirby stressed that the US Congress must pass supplemental funding for Ukraine so that "we can continue that strong leadership and support a coalition of more than 50 nations that the United States put together to support Ukraine.

[President Joe Biden – ed.] has also been very clear since the very beginning of this war: There’s not going to be US troops on the ground fighting inside Ukraine.  And you know what?  President Zelenskyy isn’t asking for that.  He’s just asking for the tools and capabilities," the White House official added.

"He’s never asked for foreign troops to fight for his country. He and his troops want to do that.  But they need the tools, and that’s what we need to help with," he concluded.

Background:

  • French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that he "could not rule out" the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine. He later added that his words had been carefully thought through.
  • Macron's remarks provoked a negative reaction from allied governments, whose leaders were quick to assure people that they would not send troops to Ukraine. 
  • Moscow reacted angrily to Macron's remarks, warning that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.

Subjects: USA, aid for Ukraine, Zelenskyy
