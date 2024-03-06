Death toll of 7 February Russian attack on Kyiv rises

A man who was severely injured in the 7 February 2024 Russian missile attack on Kyiv has died in hospital.

Source: Suspilne

Details: Reportedly, a man, who was severely injured during a fire in a multi-storey building in the Holosiivskyi district, has passed away in hospital. Medics fought for his life for nearly three weeks. His daughter also died during this attack.

Background: On the morning of 7 February 2024, Russia launched a missile strike on Ukraine, triggering air-raid warnings across the country. Explosions were heard in Kyiv. Earlier reports stated that five people died in Kyiv due to the missile attack, with another 38 sustaining injuries.

