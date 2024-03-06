All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Death toll of 7 February Russian attack on Kyiv rises

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 13:25
Death toll of 7 February Russian attack on Kyiv rises
Yury Nosov has died in hospital. Photo: Ksusha Fetisova on Facebook

A man who was severely injured in the 7 February 2024 Russian missile attack on Kyiv has died in hospital.

Source: Suspilne

Details: Reportedly, a man, who was severely injured during a fire in a multi-storey building in the Holosiivskyi district, has passed away in hospital. Medics fought for his life for nearly three weeks. His daughter also died during this attack.

Advertisement:

Background: On the morning of 7 February 2024, Russia launched a missile strike on Ukraine, triggering air-raid warnings across the country. Explosions were heard in Kyiv. Earlier reports stated that five people died in Kyiv due to the missile attack, with another 38 sustaining injuries.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaattackcasualties
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Russia
Putin's press secretary claims Russian "democracy" is best
WSJ reveals Ukraine's involvement in conflict against Russia in Sudan
Ukrainians do not share land, they bury in it – National Security and Defence Council Secretary
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
All News
Advertisement: