All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainians do not share their land, they bury invaders in it – National Security and Defence Council Secretary

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 6 March 2024, 11:57
Ukrainians do not share their land, they bury invaders in it – National Security and Defence Council Secretary
National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

No one will ever forgive Russian war criminals for the deaths of innocent Ukrainian children, and any talks about ending the war should be based on the return of all Ukrainian territories and punishment for the aggressor country, Russia.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), on Facebook, commenting on statements about the need to compromise with Russia

Quote from Danilov: "In anticipation of all sorts of ‘insights’, expert forecasts, and comments from ‘anonymous sources’, which have intensified in the latest wave of talk about the ‘need to reach a consensus’, ‘ceasefire’, ‘search for peaceful ways’, and ‘start of consultations and negotiations’, I would like to make a few conceptual remarks. This is necessary in order to sober up those who have believed too much and too soon in the ‘weakness of the West’, ‘decline of America’, ‘Russian power’, ‘[Ukraine] fatigue’ and other mantras of the ‘russia today’-type of broadcasts."

Advertisement:

Details: Danilov emphasised that the Ukrainian Peace Formula is not a document of general declarations, but of practical implementations.

"If anyone has not yet understood this, it is necessary to cast off illusions about Ukraine’s compromise on this matter, and understand the level of our firmness. No one will ever forgive Russian war criminals for the deaths of innocent Ukrainian children. Until there is a fair trial and punishment, there can be no contact with the current Kremlin scum," the NSDC Secretary said.

He also stressed that the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity is "an unconditional and unalterable absolute of the Ukrainian position for the start of any proposals to resolve the war".

"In Ukraine, we do not share our land, we bury those who dare to question it," Danilov said.

He acknowledged that the situation at the contact line is difficult and that Ukrainians are tired of the war, but stressed that Ukraine will find answers to the challenges it faces, and that faced with a choice between fatigue or slavery, Ukrainians will always choose freedom and will fight for as long as necessary. Danilov believes that Russia will not succeed in demoralising and splitting Ukraine from within.

"The efforts of international mediators representing powerful and influential countries should be directed not at persuading Ukraine, but at getting Russia to act within the framework of international law, and more importantly, at eliminating the sources of supply of sanctioned military goods to the territory of the temporarily existing Russian Federation," the NSDC Secretary concluded.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: DanilovRussianegotiations
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Danilov
Senior Ukrainian official says Russia spreads 166 million disinformation posts about Ukraine every week
Withdrawal from Avdiivka is not a disaster, Russians paid a high price for it – top military official
Ukraine's Security and Defence Council tells allies not to fear Russia, or "war will be lost"
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
All News
Advertisement: