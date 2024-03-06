Ukrainians do not share their land, they bury invaders in it – National Security and Defence Council Secretary

No one will ever forgive Russian war criminals for the deaths of innocent Ukrainian children, and any talks about ending the war should be based on the return of all Ukrainian territories and punishment for the aggressor country, Russia.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), on Facebook, commenting on statements about the need to compromise with Russia

Quote from Danilov: "In anticipation of all sorts of ‘insights’, expert forecasts, and comments from ‘anonymous sources’, which have intensified in the latest wave of talk about the ‘need to reach a consensus’, ‘ceasefire’, ‘search for peaceful ways’, and ‘start of consultations and negotiations’, I would like to make a few conceptual remarks. This is necessary in order to sober up those who have believed too much and too soon in the ‘weakness of the West’, ‘decline of America’, ‘Russian power’, ‘[Ukraine] fatigue’ and other mantras of the ‘russia today’-type of broadcasts."

Details: Danilov emphasised that the Ukrainian Peace Formula is not a document of general declarations, but of practical implementations.

"If anyone has not yet understood this, it is necessary to cast off illusions about Ukraine’s compromise on this matter, and understand the level of our firmness. No one will ever forgive Russian war criminals for the deaths of innocent Ukrainian children. Until there is a fair trial and punishment, there can be no contact with the current Kremlin scum," the NSDC Secretary said.

He also stressed that the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity is "an unconditional and unalterable absolute of the Ukrainian position for the start of any proposals to resolve the war".

"In Ukraine, we do not share our land, we bury those who dare to question it," Danilov said.

He acknowledged that the situation at the contact line is difficult and that Ukrainians are tired of the war, but stressed that Ukraine will find answers to the challenges it faces, and that faced with a choice between fatigue or slavery, Ukrainians will always choose freedom and will fight for as long as necessary. Danilov believes that Russia will not succeed in demoralising and splitting Ukraine from within.

"The efforts of international mediators representing powerful and influential countries should be directed not at persuading Ukraine, but at getting Russia to act within the framework of international law, and more importantly, at eliminating the sources of supply of sanctioned military goods to the territory of the temporarily existing Russian Federation," the NSDC Secretary concluded.

