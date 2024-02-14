Death toll from 7 February Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 5

Aftermath of Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on 7 February. Photos: The State Emergency Service

The number of casualties from the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on 7 February has risen to 5.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram

Quote: "The number of victims of the enemy attack on the capital on February 7 has increased to 5 people. A woman from a building in the Holosiivskyi district, who was injured, has passed away in the hospital."

Details: Klitschko said that the woman was in extremely critical condition. Doctors fought for her life for a week.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that four people died and 38 others were injured as a result of the missile strike on Kyiv on 7 February.

