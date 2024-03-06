Ukrainian fortifications on Avdiivka front: separating myths from reality – photo

Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, has posted photos of engineering and fortifications on the Avdiivka front, urging everyone to base their assessments on "facts rather than political preferences".

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on Facebook

Details: Lykhovii stated that he had personally visited defensive fortifications in the past week. There were four different locations on the Avdiivka front. In particular, two kilometres from the then-line of contact, in the "red zone."

The end result is based on the published photos.

Defensive fortification.

Defensive fortification.

Defensive fortification.

Lykhovii stated that most of the fortifications have already been built. Some of them are still under construction (a little further from the front). Depending on the sector of the front, this is done by the Oblast Military Administration, civil contractors (construction companies), DSST (State Special Transport Service), engineering units of the Armed Forces Support Forces, and engineering units of mechanised and motorised infantry brigades.

Quote: "There were and are some organisational challenges. Lack of people, funds, some materials and weapons, proximity to the front lines, inertia and procrastination, bureaucracy, democracy, and, finally, the fields – after all, they all belong to someone. However, there is also a result. You can touch, feel, and eventually climb into it to hide from shelling," Lykhovii explained.

He states that active work on fortifications began in December 2023, even before Ukrainian troops left Avdiivka, and that they became more active following the withdrawal.

At the same time, it should be noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted an offensive operation last year, and Lykhovii states that "the military had little time to build their fortifications. They had to break through the fortifications of the orcs [Russians - ed.]."

Quote: "Another key point. Let us abandon stereotypes. The Great Wall of China, or the Wall of Westeros, as depicted in ‘Games of Thrones,’ could not be built quickly between Avdiivka and Lastochkyne under our conditions.

The infamous ‘Surovikin line’ consists of multiple lines of fortifications and mine and non-mine barriers constructed under completely different conditions – natural, security, and administrative (under intense pressure). And keep in mind that our troops had to travel through a significant amount of ‘open’ territory last summer before beginning to go through that very ‘line.’

In Donetsk Oblast, new fortifications do not resemble a ‘wall’ or ‘line.’ This is a vast network of new platoon strongholds on the second defensive line, from which infantry units will withdraw if necessary. Those units that took part in the order as well as the construction of these fortification points (via their engineering platoons).

There are dozens of new platoon strongholds. At varying depths of the defence strips. They pass through hundreds of metres of zigzag trenches, with firing positions on either side, covered in cracks, and sometimes with armoured capsules. They are also known as caponiers, anti-tank ditches, concrete bunkers, ‘dragon's teeth’, and other fortifications and barriers, depending on their proximity to the line of contact."

'Dragon's teeth' fortification.

Dmytro Lykhovii during the visit to the Avdiivka front.

Details: Lykhovii stated that if the old standards called for a trench height of 1.5 metres and a width of 0.8 metres, the new trenches are 2 metres high and 1 metre wide, allowing soldiers to move without bending down and, if necessary, carrying the wounded on a stretcher along the trench.

Lykhovii said that "those who say that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly have no fortifications depreciate first of all the work of these servicemen of engineering and positional units who conscientiously, with maximum dedication, build more and more fortifications."

He also stated that Russia is currently conducting several active psychological operations at the same time, with the goal of undermining confidence not only in Ukraine's leadership and the Armed Forces but also in the army as a whole.

Quote: "And, NYT, I have not forgotten an influential Western publication's claim that a thousand Ukrainian soldiers were captured in Avdiivka. A month has passed, and no one has seen them. Because these statements were incorrect. The Kremlin spread these fakes as part of its effort to continue the war through information influence.

Likewise with fortifications.

Friends, let us base our judgements on facts rather than political preferences. And not on such statements when some one soldier claimed that he had never seen any trenches in Avdiivka.

... And finally. I emphasise. The trenches are not the ones doing the fighting. People fight in trenches, trained, armed, and supported by artillery and aviation.

Fortification does not have to be viewed as another ‘Wunderwaffe,’ or a miraculous weapon capable of stopping the enemy on its own. No, only a Ukrainian soldier can do it. Unfortunately, the enemy has a personnel advantage. While we still had not adopted the mobilisation law for such a long time…"

