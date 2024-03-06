All Sections
Putin disregards any norms – Borrell on Odesa attack

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 22:35
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that the Russian missile attack on Odesa during a visit by the leaders of Greece and Ukraine is yet another indication that Moscow does not care about the rules.

Source: European Pravda, citing Josep Borrell

Details: "The reckless air attack on Odesa when President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis were visiting, to pay tribute to the victims of the 2 March drone strike on a residential building, proves again Putin's disregard for any norms and his willingness to escalate," the EU's top diplomat said.

Background:

  • The Greek prime minister said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was present at the port with him at the time of the attack and an explosion occurred very close to them. None of the Greek delegation was injured. 
  • Top EU officials reacted to the incident almost immediately. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, stated that the Russian attack was "reprehensible and below even the Kremlin’s playbook", and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it vile

