UK to fund over 10,000 drones for Ukraine – Shapps

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has announced the allocation of £325 million (about €380 million) to purchase over 10,000 drones for Ukraine’s Armed Forces during his visit to Kyiv.

Details: During his third visit to Ukraine, Shapps, accompanied by Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the UK Defence Staff, met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defence Minister Rustem Umierev.

There, he stated that the UK is allocating £325 million, £125 million (about €146 million) more than previously announced, to supply over 10,000 drones, including mostly FPV drones, 1,000 combat UAVs, as well as reconnaissance drones and uncrewed surface vessels.

Background:

The UK and Latvia lead the international drone coalition, formed within the framework of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meetings.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during a visit to Kyiv in January, announced that the UK would allocate £200 million to manufacture various drones for the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, Martin Harris, UK Ambassador to Kyiv, said in an interview with European Pravda that UK-sponsored drones for Ukraine would be produced on the territory of both countries.

