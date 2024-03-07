All Sections
UK Foreign Secretary heads to Germany for talks on Ukraine and Gaza

European PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 08:11
UK Foreign Secretary heads to Germany for talks on Ukraine and Gaza
UK Foreign Secretary Sir David Cameron. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Foreign Secretary Sir David Cameron will discuss strengthening support for Ukraine and efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza in talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin on 7 March. 

Source: Reuters, citing Cameron, as reported by European Pravda

The foreign ministers of the two countries will discuss further military assistance to Ukraine and ways to increase pressure on Russia during the second annual UK-Germany Strategic Dialogue. 

They will also address progress towards a ceasefire in Gaza, assistance to the Palestinian enclave, and measures to prevent illegal migration.

Quote: "We need to build up our defences, stay close to our strongest friends, such as Germany, and reach out to new allies," Cameron said in a statement.

Reuters noted that it is quite likely that during the meeting with Baerbock, he will also address the leaked conversation of German military leaders regarding Taurus missiles for Ukraine.

Background:

  • Former German Ambassador to the UK, Miguel Berger, has accused former UK Foreign Secretary Ben Wallace of "falling into the Russian trap" over the recently leaked conversation of German military leaders discussing Taurus missiles for Ukraine.
  • German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that the interception of classified information on the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine occurred because one of the Bundeswehr officers joined the conversation via an unprotected line.
  • Berger stated that the German government "has no need" to apologise, and that early investigation results into the leak indicate that the breach occurred due to an individual error by one of the officers.

Subjects: UKGermanyUkraineGaza Strip
