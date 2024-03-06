All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK intelligence analyses Russian losses in Black Sea over past five weeks

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 12:55
UK intelligence analyses Russian losses in Black Sea over past five weeks
Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed Russia's losses in the Black Sea over the past five weeks amid the recent sinking of the Russian patrol boat Sergei Kotov in the region.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 6 March on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK MoD noted that the Sergei Kotov had been sunk in an attack by Ukraine's Defence Intelligence involving Magura V5 uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

Advertisement:

The review indicated that these drones also attacked the Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov on 14 February.

The Sergei Kotov had only been commissioned into Russia's Black Sea Fleet in July 2022. It had previously been targeted by USV attacks in July and September 2023, sustaining minor damage and returning to port shortly after both incidents.

"This is the third Russian Black Sea Fleet vessel sunk in the past five weeks. Likely because of Black Sea Fleet losses, on 15 February 2024, the Black Sea Fleet Commander, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, was dismissed," the UK MoD said.

UK Defence Intelligence added that Ukraine continues to restrict the fleet’s freedom to manoeuvre around the Black Sea.

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: defence intelligenceUKwar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
defence intelligence
27 Russians wounded and 7 killed in sinking of Sergei Kotov patrol boat, Ukrainian intelligence says
5 surface drones destroy Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov with helicopter on board
Ukrainian intelligence shows video of sinking of Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov – video
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
All News
Advertisement: