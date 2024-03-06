UK intelligence analyses Russian losses in Black Sea over past five weeks

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed Russia's losses in the Black Sea over the past five weeks amid the recent sinking of the Russian patrol boat Sergei Kotov in the region.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 6 March on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK MoD noted that the Sergei Kotov had been sunk in an attack by Ukraine's Defence Intelligence involving Magura V5 uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

The review indicated that these drones also attacked the Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov on 14 February.

The Sergei Kotov had only been commissioned into Russia's Black Sea Fleet in July 2022. It had previously been targeted by USV attacks in July and September 2023, sustaining minor damage and returning to port shortly after both incidents.

"This is the third Russian Black Sea Fleet vessel sunk in the past five weeks. Likely because of Black Sea Fleet losses, on 15 February 2024, the Black Sea Fleet Commander, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, was dismissed," the UK MoD said.

UK Defence Intelligence added that Ukraine continues to restrict the fleet’s freedom to manoeuvre around the Black Sea.

Background:

On 5 March, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) officially stated that a Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship named Sergei Kotov had been sunk by Ukrainian Magura V5 drones.

The attack by USVs on the Sergei Kotov caused fatalities and injuries, said Andrii Yusov, a representative of DIU.

Commenting on the sinking of the ship, the US Department of State confirmed that Putin will be in for "unpleasant surprises" on the battlefield in 2024.

