Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 22:14
Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March
Erdoğan and Zelenskyy at the assembly of the Ukraine-NATO Council during the NATO summit in Vilnius on 12 July 2023. Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP через Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, will go to Türkiye on a visit and hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Source: Turkish President’s administration, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Details: During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Erdoğan will discuss the course of the Ukraine-Russia war, the Black Sea grain deal and bilateral relations.

"The situation between Ukraine and Russia and the latest contracts on the re-launch of a safe corridor in the Black Sea" will be the main topics on the agenda, as stated by the Turkish President’s administration.

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Erdoğan will be held after Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan insisted on the necessity of holding negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Earlier, Erdogan stated that Ankara continued supporting the peaceful regulation of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and was ready to provide the platform for corresponding "negotiations".

