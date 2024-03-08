Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
Friday, 8 March 2024, 08:08
Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on Russia, causing the Russians to lose 880 soldiers, 25 artillery systems and 19 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 422,310 (+880) military personnel;
- 6,706 (+11) tanks;
- 12,798 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,375 (+25) artillery systems;
- 1,011 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 704 (+3) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,998 (+35) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,919 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 13,598 (+66) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,656 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
