Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on Russia, causing the Russians to lose 880 soldiers, 25 artillery systems and 19 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

422,310 (+880) military personnel;

6,706 (+11) tanks;

12,798 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;

10,375 (+25) artillery systems;

1,011 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

704 (+3) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,998 (+35) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,919 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

13,598 (+66) vehicles and tankers;

1,656 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

