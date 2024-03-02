Odesa and oblast declare mourning following Russian attack
Saturday, 2 March 2024, 12:07
A mourning period has been declared throughout Odesa Oblast on 3 March for the casualties of the Russian attack on the night of 1-2 March.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Kiper: "A day of mourning has been declared tomorrow in Odesa and the oblast in connection with human losses due to a Russian drone attack."
Details: Kiper said that a search and rescue operation is ongoing.
Three fatalities have been reported so far.
