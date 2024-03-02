Odesa and oblast declare mourning following Russian attack

A mourning period has been declared throughout Odesa Oblast on 3 March for the casualties of the Russian attack on the night of 1-2 March.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kiper: "A day of mourning has been declared tomorrow in Odesa and the oblast in connection with human losses due to a Russian drone attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Kiper said that a search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Three fatalities have been reported so far.

Support UP or become our patron!