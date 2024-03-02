All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Odesa and oblast declare mourning following Russian attack

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 March 2024, 12:07
Odesa and oblast declare mourning following Russian attack
Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa. Stock photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

A mourning period has been declared throughout Odesa Oblast on 3 March for the casualties of the Russian attack on the night of 1-2 March.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kiper: "A day of mourning has been declared tomorrow in Odesa and the oblast in connection with human losses due to a Russian drone attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Kiper said that a search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Three fatalities have been reported so far.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Odesa OblastShahed dronewar
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Odesa Oblast
Three killed in Odesa due to night attack by Russian drones
Explosions heard in Odesa Oblast, air defence responding
Drone wreckage damages transformer at critical infrastructure facility in Odesa
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: