Morning Russian attack on Odesa: malfunctioning missile impacts near coast

The Russian military launched a Kh-31 missile at Odesa Oblast on Thursday morning, but it fell short of its target.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Quote: "This morning, the enemy attacked Odesa Oblast using tactical aircraft over the Black Sea, firing a Kh-31 missile.

Advertisement:

The missile lost its combat capability (i.e. fell – ed.) on approach to the coast. No damage or injuries were recorded."

Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South note that Russia continues using their tactics of launching targeted missile attacks, conducting reconnaissance of Ukraine's air defence systems and testing their capabilities.

Support UP or become our patron!