Morning Russian attack on Odesa: malfunctioning missile impacts near coast

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 7 March 2024, 12:20
Morning Russian attack on Odesa: malfunctioning missile impacts near coast
Stock photo: ArmiiaInform

The Russian military launched a Kh-31 missile at Odesa Oblast on Thursday morning, but it fell short of its target.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Quote: "This morning, the enemy attacked Odesa Oblast using tactical aircraft over the Black Sea, firing a Kh-31 missile. 

The missile lost its combat capability (i.e. fell – ed.) on approach to the coast. No damage or injuries were recorded."

Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South note that Russia continues using their tactics of launching targeted missile attacks, conducting reconnaissance of Ukraine's air defence systems and testing their capabilities.

