Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with unguided missiles, explosive devices and air-dropped mines

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 1 April 2024, 05:50
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Over the past day, the Russians fired 39 times on areas in Sumy Oblast, attacking with drones and unguided rockets, and using air-dropped mines and explosive devices.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration  

Quote: "A total of 157 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Hlukhiv, Seredyna-Buda and Svesa were bombarded." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians fired mortars on Seredyna-Buda hromada (37 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked with mortars, grenade launchers, an FPV drone and unguided aerial missiles launched from a helicopter (33 explosions).

Shalyhyne hromada came under Russian fire from mortars and an FPV drone (11 explosions).

An FPV drone attack was recorded in Bilopillia hromada (one explosion).

The Russians dropped explosive devices from a UAV on Krasnopillia hromada and fired from mortars and an FPV drone (17 explosions).

The Russians also dropped explosive devices from a UAV on Yunakivka hromada and used mortars and artillery to attack the district (35 explosions).

The Russians used two air-dropped mines in Svesa hromada.

There were mortar attacks on Esman hromada (5 explosions).

The Russians shelled Khotin hromada with artillery (10 explosions).

Hlukhiv hromada was attacked using mortars (four explosions).

The Russians used mortars to bombard Nova Slovoda hromada (two explosions).

