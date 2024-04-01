Sweden allocates US$3.7 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The Swedish government has allocated approximately SEK 40 million (US$3.7 million) for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Source: The Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, citing the Swedish government, as reported by European Pravda.

Stockholm is providing this support through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

In December 2023, Sweden allocated SEK 1.4 billion to Ukraine, which included support for the country's population during the winter months.

Last week, Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson confirmed that Sweden was not ruling out the possibility of supplying its Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine after the country finally joins the North Atlantic Alliance.

Separately, Jonson emphasised that Europe should strengthen its military support to Ukraine and "compensate for the decreasing part of this support," referring to the United States.

Background:

The provision of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine was discussed during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Sweden in August 2023.

In the autumn, the media reported that the Swedish government was cautiously carrying out the groundwork for the potential delivery of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

