Zelenskyy welcomes Sweden's accession to NATO: Greater protection from Russian evil

In his evening address on 7 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned the completion of the procedure for Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance.

Details: The head of state, speaking about the completion of procedures for Sweden's accession to NATO, noted that "one more country in Europe has achieved greater protection from Russian evil."

Quote: "Now, at a time of Russian aggression against everything that has made Europe peaceful and united, everyone sees how important it is to maintain alliances and partnerships, to strengthen our own security and to take care of the security of neighbours," he added.

Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine has always fundamentally supported Sweden's NATO membership, and thanked Sweden for its support, adding that "there will come a day when Sweden will be able to congratulate Ukraine on joining the Alliance as well."

Background:

Sweden officially completed the process of obtaining full NATO membership on 7 March. Sweden expected to complete it with Finland, but it took more than a year.

Initially, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stood as the main challenge, formally claiming that Sweden was providing political asylum for his political opponents and Kurdish leaders, but the real reason was Erdoğan's bargaining with the United States to acquire F-16 fighter jets.

Then Hungary unexpectedly became an obstacle, even though Budapest did not put forward specific demands. Despite repeatedly promising not to be the last in the ratification process, Hungary completed the process after Türkiye and even then, it found a way to further delay Sweden's eventual accession to NATO.

