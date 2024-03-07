All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy welcomes Sweden's accession to NATO: Greater protection from Russian evil

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 21:07
Zelenskyy welcomes Sweden's accession to NATO: Greater protection from Russian evil
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

In his evening address on 7 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned the completion of the procedure for Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance.

Source: European Pravda 

Details: The head of state, speaking about the completion of procedures for Sweden's accession to NATO, noted that "one more country in Europe has achieved greater protection from Russian evil."

Advertisement:

Quote: "Now, at a time of Russian aggression against everything that has made Europe peaceful and united, everyone sees how important it is to maintain alliances and partnerships, to strengthen our own security and to take care of the security of neighbours," he added.

Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine has always fundamentally supported Sweden's NATO membership, and thanked Sweden for its support, adding that "there will come a day when Sweden will be able to congratulate Ukraine on joining the Alliance as well."

Background:

  • Sweden officially completed the process of obtaining full NATO membership on 7 March. Sweden expected to complete it with Finland, but it took more than a year.
  • Initially, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stood as the main challenge, formally claiming that Sweden was providing political asylum for his political opponents and Kurdish leaders, but the real reason was Erdoğan's bargaining with the United States to acquire F-16 fighter jets.
  • Then Hungary unexpectedly became an obstacle, even though Budapest did not put forward specific demands. Despite repeatedly promising not to be the last in the ratification process, Hungary completed the process after Türkiye and even then, it found a way to further delay Sweden's eventual accession to NATO.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOSwedenZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
NATO
Sweden has become NATO member – photo
Ukrainian President's Office supposes Russia may have bombed Odesa to target Zelenskyy and Greek PM
France to invite Ukraine, its allies and NATO chief to video conference on 7 March
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:23
UK intelligence explains how residents of temporarily occupied territories are forced to vote for Putin
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
All News
Advertisement: