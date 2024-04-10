All Sections
US Department of State approves sale of Hawk air defence system components worth US$138 million to Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 10 April 2024, 02:09
US Department of State approves sale of Hawk air defence system components worth US$138 million to Ukraine
A Hawk air defence missile system. Photo: Open sources

The United States has announced an emergency sale of components for Hawk air defence missile systems worth US$138 million to Ukraine.

Source: Associated Press

Details: The Department of State has authorised an emergency sale of military products abroad to provide critical repairs and spare parts for Ukraine's Hawk missile systems.

The US announced the move on Tuesday, saying Ukraine is in urgent need of technical support to keep the missile systems operational.

The Hawk is a medium-range air defence missile system that provides air defence, which is one of Ukraine's critical security needs.

Quote: "Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its capabilities to defend against Russian missile strikes and the aerial capabilities of Russian forces," the State Department's memo describing the sale reads. "Maintaining and sustaining the HAWK Weapon System will enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure."

Details: During a Capitol Hill hearing on Tuesday, Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense, noted that without US support, there is a risk that Russia will capture Ukraine.

Quote from Austin: "Ukraine matters, and the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine will have global implications for our national security as well."

More details: Contractors from RTX, a corporation previously known as Raytheon with headquarters in Massachusetts, along with PROJECTXYZ based in Huntsville, Alabama, will undertake the work on the Hawk systems. The Department of State stated that the parts needed to repair the systems will be sourced from US Army inventory, third-country donations, commercial off-the-shelf components, and new production.

Background:

In March, the United States handed over a US$300 million security assistance package to Ukraine – the first in 2024 – amid a blockage of supplemental funding in the US Congress.

