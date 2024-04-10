All Sections
Explosions rock Odesa, Russian forces bombard Odesa Oblast with various types of missiles

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 10 April 2024, 11:06
Photo: Suspilne.Odesa

Explosions occurred in Odesa on the afternoon of 10 April, and air defence was reported to be responding to the threat. An air-raid warning had been issued in Odesa Oblast due to a missile strike threat prior to the explosions.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Suspilne.Odesa, an Odesa-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Air Force reported they detected a missile launch towards Odesa Oblast. Suspilne's correspondents reported an explosion in Odesa at 10:14.

Subsequently, a string of repeated powerful explosions was heard in the city at 10:43 and 10:51. Defence Forces of Ukraine's South reported combat activities.

Quote: "The enemy is attacking Odesa Oblast using various types of missiles. The air defence forces are engaged in combat response. The enemy predictably became more active on the day of the liberation of Odesa from the Nazi invaders."

Subjects: Odesa Oblastmissile strike
