Sociological surveys cited by Ihor Trekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, are indicating that the vast majority of Kharkiv residents are pro-Ukrainian.

Source: Terekhov in a report by Ukrainska Pravda from Kharkiv

Quote: "Why was Kharkiv considered a pro-Russian city? We were very offended by this. 95% of Kharkiv residents have serious pro-Ukrainian sentiments, 3% are pro-Russian, and 2% are rushing back and forth.

No one considers us [Kharkiv residents] to be pro-Russian now. We have proved to everyone that we are pro-Ukrainian."

Details: Terekhov stressed that Kharkiv has always been a Ukrainian city, and during the full-scale Russian invasion, it gained the image of an invincible city.

