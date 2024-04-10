All Sections
Ukraine and UK sign another agreement on defence cooperation

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 10 April 2024, 16:13
Ukraine and UK sign another agreement on defence cooperation
Stock photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom and Ukraine have signed a framework agreement to promote cooperation in defence and industrial matters.

Source: UK government's website, reported by European Pravda

Details: The agreement was signed at a military-industrial conference in Kyiv, which was attended by about 30 UK defence companies.

The UK companies came to discuss potential joint ventures with Ukrainian arms and defence manufacturers.

"The arrangement is the latest sign of the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s defence efforts and long-term recovery and will help make Ukraine’s military operations more efficient. 

It’s designed to enable both countries to work together to tackle security challenges, enhance defence industries, and deliver high-profile joint projects over the coming months," the UK government said.

Increased cooperation could lead to the implementation of dozens of projects between the UK's largest defence companies, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and Ukrainian companies, ranging from the creation of strategic military repair facilities to the reconstruction of civilian infrastructure and the introduction of technologies to protect it against cyberattacks.

During a trade mission to Kyiv, UK defence company BAE Systems agreed a contract with the UK Ministry of Defence for the maintenance and repair of L119 howitzers donated to Ukraine. 

This means that the L119s donated by the UK to Ukraine can be maintained in Ukraine and returned to the front line more quickly, as well as provide vital support to Ukraine's defence infrastructure.

Previously: This new framework agreement follows the historic UK-Ukraine Security Cooperation Agreement signed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in January 2024.

Subjects: UKUkrainewar
