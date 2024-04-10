Former FSB officer Strelkov asks to be released from Russian prison to fight against Ukraine

Igor Strelkov (Girkin), a former FSB officer and leader of militants of the DPR (the Donetsk People’s Republic, a self-proclaimed and non-recognised state formation in Donetsk Oblas), convicted in Russia for calling for extremism, is asking to be sent to fight in Ukraine.

Source: Russian service of Radio Liberty; RBC, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: Strelkov is trying to appeal his sentence. His lawyer, Igor Molokhov, said that the appeal was accompanied by the consent of one of the Russian army's military units in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Donbas to accept Strelkov as a platoon commander.

The authenticity of the document was confirmed by Strelkov's wife, Miroslava Reginskaya. She said that it was received in January.

The law prohibits those convicted under articles for extremism from signing contracts for military service. However, Strelkov's lawyers see such a legal possibility for him if the court of appeal overturns the verdict, which is what the defence is seeking.

Radio Liberty noted that Strelkov could also return to "service" if the Russian leader signs a decree pardoning him and lifting his conviction.

A court hearing on Strelkov's appeal is scheduled for 15 May.

Background:

The criminal case against Strelkov was opened on 18 July 2023, and three days later he was detained in Moscow. Strelkov was charged under an article on calls for extremist activity. The reason was his posts on Telegram. In January, a Russian court sentenced him to four years in prison. Strelkov pleaded not guilty.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague found Strelkov guilty in the case of the crash of Malaysian Airlines Boeing MH-17 in 2014, which killed 298 people. Strelkov was sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia.

