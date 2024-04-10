Ukrainian Defence Ministry explains why demobilisation provision was removed from bill

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has expressed the wish that the provisions on demobilisation be considered in a separate draft law due to the operational situation at the front and the threats and risks facing Ukraine.

Source: Defence Ministry spokesperson Dmytro Lazutkin during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "A provision on demobilisation was initially included in the draft law. It was about demobilisation after 36 months in service. But now there have been requests from the General Staff, which understands the operational situation and the threats and risks facing the state. We cannot make hasty decisions now. It is clear that there are many, many populist opinions.

At the same time, we must understand that Russia's escalation and aggression continue. The offensive is underway along almost the entire front line. And the Defence Forces cannot be weakened now. Obviously, there is an instruction from the parliamentary committee to draft a new law within eight months that will deal directly with rotation and demobilisation."

Details: Lazutkin added that all decisions are made "to avoid a negative impact on the country's defence capability".

Background:

On Tuesday, 9 April, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defence removed the provisions on demobilisation and rotation of servicemen from the mobilisation bill.

The removal of the demobilisation issue from the draft law was initiated by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

