Demobilisation issue removed from mobilisation bill and will be considered separately – document

Anhelina Strashkulych, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 9 April 2024, 20:27
Photo: Getty Images

The Verkhovna Rada (Parliamentary) Committee on National Security and Defence has removed provisions on demobilisation and the rotation of military personnel from the government's mobilisation bill, which is being prepared for its second reading.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the committee

Details: The removal of the demobilisation issue from the draft law was initiated by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In a letter to Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, a copy of which Ukrainska Pravda has in its possession, Syrskyi emphasises the need for urgent amendments to improve the legislation on military service and mobilisation.

 

Quote from Syrskyi's letter: "Given the significant number of MPs’ amendments, certain provisions of the draft law require more detailed analysis and additional study. In view of the above, it is proposed that the issues of grounds for dismissal from military service, and the introduction of military personnel rotation at the legislative level, should be regulated separately by considering them in another draft law."

Details: The issue was discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on 9 April.

The government agreed with the Defence Ministry’s proposal to remove these two issues from the draft law.

The government must submit a separate bill to Parliament that will include these provisions.

Ukrainska Pravda is publishing an excerpt from the agenda of the Cabinet of Ministers meeting at which this decision was made.

 

As a result, members of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security decided at a meeting on 9 April to remove the provision on demobilisation and rotation from the government's draft law.

Finally, the Committee instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to develop and submit a draft law to improve the mechanisms for the rotation of military personnel during martial law and their demobilisation and medical and social rehabilitation. This must be done within eight months of the date of publication of the legislative act in the newspaper Holos Ukrainy (i.e. within eight months of its adoption).

Background:

  • On 7 February, the Verkhovna Rada passed the government’s mobilisation bill at its first reading. The draft law included provisions on the demobilisation of military personnel. 
  • MPs submitted 4,269 amendments to the bill for the second reading. 
  • On 29 March, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence considered all the amendments submitted by MPs for the second reading of the mobilisation bill.

