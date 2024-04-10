Artists, activists and scientists urge US Congress to supply Ukraine with aid

Over 35 artists, activists and scientists have urged the US Congress to vote for supplying Ukraine with aid.

Source: joint statement published by CNN

Details: The statement was signed by singer and actress Barbara Streisand, philosopher Francis Fukuyama, actor and director Misha Collins, historian Timothy Snyder, Imagine Dragons band, actress Alissa Milano, actor Sean Penn, historian Serhii Plokhii, actress and director Katheryn Winnick and others.

Quote: "Ukrainians are fighting for their existence. On territory that Russia occupies, it tortures Ukrainian citizens, kidnaps Ukrainian children and murders Ukrainian leaders. On territory Russia can reach with its weapons, it strikes civilians and rescue workers. Russian missiles, drones and bombs destroy churches and monuments to the Holocaust. Russian occupation threatens Ukraine’s Muslims, the Crimean Tatars…

The Ukrainian armed forces are defending basic American interests. They are doing things that Americans cannot do for themselves. By absorbing the entire Russian attack, they are making other wars in Europe impossible. They deter China without in any way provoking Beijing. By showing that a nuclear power can be resisted, they teach other countries that they need not build nuclear weapons. For two years, Ukrainians have protected us as well as their own people.

Most Americans understand this, and want to help Ukraine. And most elected representatives do, too…

Ukrainians are giving us a chance. A chance for Americans to do the right thing, for them, for us, for decency, for humanity. Ukraine can protect itself and bring stability around the world. If we allow Ukraine to lose, though, we are inviting catastrophe for them, and catastrophe for ourselves.

Congress returned to session this week. Time is short and new dangers can arrive very quickly. Together we call upon Congress to do the right thing – right now. Support Ukraine."

Background:

Mike Turner, chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, said Johnson has promised to put the issue of providing assistance to Ukraine to a vote after Congress returns from the Easter recess and expressed certainty that the aid for Ukraine would have "overwhelming support" after Congress returns to work on 9 April.

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said that the US aid package for Ukraine would include "some important innovations", including the possibility of extending a US loan to Ukraine.

