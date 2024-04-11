Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration have reported that the air defence systems were responding in the oblast on the morning of 11 April.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Enemy UAV movement detected! Air defence systems are responding in the oblast."

Details: The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration urged residents not to film the air defence systems’ responding and stay in shelter until the all-clear is given.

