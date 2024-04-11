All Sections
Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 11 April 2024, 04:50
Mobile fire group. Photo: Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration have reported that the air defence systems were responding in the oblast on the morning of 11 April.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Enemy UAV movement detected! Air defence systems are responding in the oblast."

Details: The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration urged residents not to film the air defence systems’ responding and stay in shelter until the all-clear is given.

