Ukrainian air defence downs all targets over Kyiv Oblast, no hits recorded
Saturday, 6 April 2024, 09:11
The Russians attacked Kyiv Oblast using Shahed drones and cruise missiles on the night of 5-6 April. All air targets have been destroyed.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA)
Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration stated that there were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure facilities.
No casualties were reported.
However, the OMA specified that a fire had broken out in a warehouse in one of the settlements as a result of falling wreckage. The fire has been contained as of this morning.
Background: Air defence systems were responding to a Russian air attack in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 5-6 April.
