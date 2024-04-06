Ukrainian air defence downs all targets over Kyiv Oblast, no hits recorded

The Russians attacked Kyiv Oblast using Shahed drones and cruise missiles on the night of 5-6 April. All air targets have been destroyed.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration stated that there were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure facilities.

No casualties were reported.

However, the OMA specified that a fire had broken out in a warehouse in one of the settlements as a result of falling wreckage. The fire has been contained as of this morning.

Background: Air defence systems were responding to a Russian air attack in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 5-6 April.

