Ukrainian air defence downs all targets over Kyiv Oblast, no hits recorded

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 April 2024, 09:11
Ukrainian air defence downs all targets over Kyiv Oblast, no hits recorded
A Shahed drone. Photo: National police

The Russians attacked Kyiv Oblast using Shahed drones and cruise missiles on the night of 5-6 April. All air targets have been destroyed.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration stated that there were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure facilities. 

No casualties were reported. 

However, the OMA specified that a fire had broken out in a warehouse in one of the settlements as a result of falling wreckage. The fire has been contained as of this morning.

Background: Air defence systems were responding to a Russian air attack in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 5-6 April.

