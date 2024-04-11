Russians launch 10 strikes on Kharkiv's critical infrastructure

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv during an air-raid warning due to a missile threat on the morning of 11 April.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Terekhov: "Explosions are heard in the city. Kharkiv under attack by Russian missiles. Be careful."

Details: Syniehubov also reported that the Russians were striking Kharkiv.

Later, he clarified that "the enemy has struck (the city) at least five times".

Update at 05:24. Quote from Syniehubov: "The enemy has struck Kharkiv and the oblast at least nine times.

Power outages are possible.

At the moment, there is no information about casualties. Data is being updated."

Quote from Terekhov: "Judging by where the Russian aggressor is targeting, there may be issues with the energy supply in Kharkiv. Plan your routes accordingly because the metro will not operate in the next few hours."

Details: At 05:38, Syniehubov clarified that the Russians have struck on critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv and the oblast at least 10 times.

