Russians launch 40 attack drones at Ukraine, air defence downs 37 of them – General Staff

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with missiles and 40 Shahed kamikaze drones, 37 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence, on the night of 10-11 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "The Russian occupiers launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 10-11 April, using cruise missiles and Shahed-136/131 UAVs. According to early reports, 37 out of 40 UAVs were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel."

Details: Information on the number of missiles fired is reportedly being confirmed.

Background:

Earlier, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 April; a fire broke out, and firefighters were extinguishing it.

The Russians also hit critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast 10 times.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv oblasts on the night of 10-11 April.

