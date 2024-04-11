Russians launch 40 attack drones at Ukraine, air defence downs 37 of them – General Staff
Thursday, 11 April 2024, 07:40
Russian forces attacked Ukraine with missiles and 40 Shahed kamikaze drones, 37 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence, on the night of 10-11 April.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Quote from the General Staff: "The Russian occupiers launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 10-11 April, using cruise missiles and Shahed-136/131 UAVs. According to early reports, 37 out of 40 UAVs were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel."
Advertisement:
Details: Information on the number of missiles fired is reportedly being confirmed.
Background:
- Earlier, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 April; a fire broke out, and firefighters were extinguishing it.
- The Russians also hit critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast 10 times.
- Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv oblasts on the night of 10-11 April.
Support UP or become our patron!