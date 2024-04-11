Russians attack critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv Oblast: fire breaks out

Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 April; a fire broke out, and firefighters are extinguishing it.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Ruslan Kravchenko, the Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "The oblast was under a large-scale attack by kamikaze drones and missiles on the night of 10-11 April.

The air-raid warning lasted for more than five hours. Unfortunately, a critical infrastructure facility was attacked during the air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast."

Details: Kravchenko said that there was no information on casualties.

"All emergency services are at the scene, the fire is being extinguished at the facility. All the detailed information will follow later," Kravchenko summed up.

Background:

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration have reported that the air defence systems were responding in the oblast on the morning of 11 April.

