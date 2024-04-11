All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv Oblast: fire breaks out

Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 April 2024, 07:11
Russians attack critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv Oblast: fire breaks out
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 April; a fire broke out, and firefighters are extinguishing it.  

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Ruslan Kravchenko, the Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "The oblast was under a large-scale attack by kamikaze drones and missiles on the night of 10-11 April.

Advertisement:

The air-raid warning lasted for more than five hours. Unfortunately, a critical infrastructure facility was attacked during the air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast."

Details: Kravchenko said that there was no information on casualties.

"All emergency services are at the scene, the fire is being extinguished at the facility. All the detailed information will follow later," Kravchenko summed up.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kyiv OblastShahed dronemissile strikefire
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
Ukrainian air defence downs all targets over Kyiv Oblast, no hits recorded
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: