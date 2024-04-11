All Sections
Russians attack gas infrastructure in Ukraine's west again

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 09:45
Russians attack gas infrastructure in Ukraine's west again
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian cruise missiles of various types and UAVs attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv Oblast: a gas distribution infrastructure facility in Stryi district and an electricity substation in Chervonohrad district.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, the Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Details: "Fires started. They were quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no casualties.

All vital facilities in Lviv Oblast are operating normally. This is all I can report as of this hour," he wrote.

Naftogaz added that in the early morning of 11 April, the Russians attacked two Ukrainian liquified natural gas storage facilities.

"The storage facilities continue to operate. Experts are currently dealing with the consequences of the attack. Fortunately, the employees were not injured," the statement said.

Background:

  • The Russians damaged the above-ground infrastructure of one of Naftogaz's underground storage facilities in the west of the country.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of 10-11 April, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with missiles and 40 Shahed kamikaze drones, 37 of which were destroyed by air defence forces.
  • Earlier, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 April; a fire broke out, and firefighters were extinguishing it.
  • The Russians also hit critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast 10 times.

