Attack on Odesa Oblast on 10 April: Death toll rises to 5, man dies in hospital

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 11 April 2024, 13:42
Photo: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The death toll of the 10 April ballistic strike on Odesa Oblast has increased to five. One of the men injured in the attack died in hospital.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "The number of people killed has increased to five as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast. Unfortunately, a man who was seriously injured died in hospital today."

Background: On 10 April, Russia attacked Odesa Oblast, likely with a Iskander-M ballistic missile, killing four people, including a 10-year-old girl. Fourteen people were hospitalised.

Subjects: Odesa Oblastmissile strikecasualties
