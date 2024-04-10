Russia launches new wave of drones and missiles on Odesa Oblast

Russia launched a second wave of drones from the Black Sea on the night of 9-10 April, and almost simultaneously struck Ukraine with missiles.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Suspilne

Quote: "The new group of attack UAVs is moving from the Black Sea toward Odesa Oblast."

Details: An air-raid warning was issued at 05:25. Three minutes later, at 5:28, the military wrote about a missile from the Black Sea heading toward Odesa Oblast.

Local journalists reported explosions in Odesa.

At 5:48, the all-clear was given.

