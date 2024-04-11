Slovak PM says Slovakia will not impede Ukraine's path to EU

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that his country supports Ukraine's aspirations of becoming an EU member state as soon as possible.

Source: Fico at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Slovakia after intergovernmental consultations

Details: Fico stated that Slovakia supports Ukraine's ambitions to become an EU member. "This is not speculation. This is absolute full support," he said.

Advertisement:

"We are not a country that will create obstacles on your way [to the EU]. On the contrary, we want to help, to share our experience with you in the accession negotiations," Fico added.

He said that Slovakia wants Ukraine to become a member of the European Union quickly, because "this is a guarantee for the country's prospects, for the country's development, and for peaceful development".

"We are keeping our fingers crossed for you," Robert Fico assured.

Background:

Fico had stated that Slovakia is committed to friendly relations with Ukraine.

In addition, Fico had said that Slovakia will take part in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.



Support UP or become our patron!