Slovak PM says Slovakia will not impede Ukraine's path to EU

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzThursday, 11 April 2024, 15:55
Slovak PM says Slovakia will not impede Ukraine's path to EU
Robert Fico. Stock photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that his country supports Ukraine's aspirations of becoming an EU member state as soon as possible. 

Source: Fico at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Slovakia after intergovernmental consultations

Details: Fico stated that Slovakia supports Ukraine's ambitions to become an EU member. "This is not speculation. This is absolute full support," he said.

"We are not a country that will create obstacles on your way [to the EU]. On the contrary, we want to help, to share our experience with you in the accession negotiations," Fico added.

He said that Slovakia wants Ukraine to become a member of the European Union quickly, because "this is a guarantee for the country's prospects, for the country's development, and for peaceful development".

"We are keeping our fingers crossed for you," Robert Fico assured.

Background:

  • Fico had stated that Slovakia is committed to friendly relations with Ukraine. 
  • In addition, Fico had said that Slovakia will take part in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Subjects: SlovakiaEU
