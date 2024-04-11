Odesa declares day of mourning for those killed in Russian missile strike

The authorities of the city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast have declared 12 April a day of mourning for the people killed in a Russian missile strike on the Odesa district.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In connection with the death of five people as a result of a Russian missile attack on the Odesa district, a day of mourning has been declared tomorrow (12 April - ed.) in Odesa Oblast."

Details: He also expressed condolences to those who lost loved ones.

Background:

On 10 April, Russia attacked Odesa Oblast, presumably with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, killing four people, including a 10-year-old girl. 14 people were hospitalised.

Later, it became known that the death toll of the 10 April ballistic strike on Odesa Oblast increased to five. One of the men injured in the attack died in hospital.

