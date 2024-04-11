We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stated that the lack of modern Patriot air defence systems allowed the Russians to destroy the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant (TPP) near Kyiv.

Source: Kuleba on the sidelines of Ukrainian-Slovak government consultations in Michalovce, reports European Pravda with reference to Ukrinform

Details: When asked if he discussed the Russians' destruction of the Trypillia TPP with European counterparts, Kuleba responded: "What is there to discuss? Everything is simple: give us Patriot systems! If we had Patriots, we would not have lost all of this today.

The foreign minister stated that Ukraine will consult with foreign partners about "the maximum acceleration of air defence supplies."

Background:

Following the Three Seas Summit in Vilnius on Thursday, 11 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his call for assistance in supplying Ukraine with air defence systems.

The day before, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed the specifics of negotiations with allies over Patriot system supplies.

