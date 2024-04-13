All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US complains of extensive scale of spies and cyberattacks

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 13 April 2024, 05:39
US complains of extensive scale of spies and cyberattacks
Stock photo: Security Magazine

The US has faced a significant number of security threats connected with espionage and cyberattacks from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Source: Mike Casey, Director of National Counterintelligence and Security Center, in an interview with NPR

Details: He stated that the scale of foreign spying operations, cyberattacks and economic espionage against the US is "impressive and terrifying". 

Advertisement:

While China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, Washington's main opponents on the international stage, lead the way, he said that other players are also "trying to steal all sorts of intellectual property".

Casey noted that Beijing is a leader in this issue. He explained that China seeks to "supplant the United States in key technology, both military and non-military" to become a leading force in the world. In this regard, Chinese agents attempt to steal US commercial secrets, advanced research and technologies.

The Kremlin poses a different threat, with Moscow not targeting US economic secrets but instead seeking to steal state ones. Casey pointed out that "they're still much more in their classic model of government secrets, military secrets". 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

Russians destroy agricultural products on their way to Asia and Africa in Odesa Oblast port

All News
USA
Trump ally says bill with aid to Ukraine may be considered next week
Trump supports approval of assistance to Ukraine, but in loan form
US bans import of aluminium, copper and nickel of Russian origin
RECENT NEWS
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
17:45
Georgia's ruling party says "foreign agents" bill can be repealed when Georgia is offered EU membership
17:37
Russians attack infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement: