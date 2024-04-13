US complains of extensive scale of spies and cyberattacks

The US has faced a significant number of security threats connected with espionage and cyberattacks from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Source: Mike Casey, Director of National Counterintelligence and Security Center, in an interview with NPR

Details: He stated that the scale of foreign spying operations, cyberattacks and economic espionage against the US is "impressive and terrifying".

Advertisement:

While China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, Washington's main opponents on the international stage, lead the way, he said that other players are also "trying to steal all sorts of intellectual property".

Casey noted that Beijing is a leader in this issue. He explained that China seeks to "supplant the United States in key technology, both military and non-military" to become a leading force in the world. In this regard, Chinese agents attempt to steal US commercial secrets, advanced research and technologies.

The Kremlin poses a different threat, with Moscow not targeting US economic secrets but instead seeking to steal state ones. Casey pointed out that "they're still much more in their classic model of government secrets, military secrets".

Support UP or become our patron!