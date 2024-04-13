All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service foils assassination attempt on head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 April 2024, 09:46
Ukraine's Security Service foils assassination attempt on head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Prokudin and Maliuk. Screenshot

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), has revealed that the Russians recently planned an assassination attempt on Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Source: Maliuk at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, as reported by Dzerkalo Tyzhnia 

Quote from Maliuk: "A scumbag local resident of Kherson was detained on 10 April.

Together with the enemy secret services, he tried to organise an attempt on Mr Prokudin's life.

A new model of an enemy FPV drone was launched from a depth of 12 km.

This despicable man carried out visual surveillance at the scene and adjusted the fire towards Prokudin's car.

All this was documented. He was detained upon completion of the attempt. The enemy drone was brought down by our electronic warfare systems in time."

Details: Maliuk said the SSU has thwarted 12 other similar incidents in Kherson Oblast – preparations for attacks on the military, the defence industry, etc.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also attended the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

He urged local authorities to contribute to the development of all defence industries, pay the utmost attention to the military, and communicate more at all levels.

Subjects: State Security Service of UkraineKherson Oblastwar
