Russian forces attack 9 oblasts of Ukraine over past 24 hours
Saturday, 13 April 2024, 11:22
Russian troops targeted the territory of nine Ukrainian oblasts on 12 April.
Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence
Details: Russian forces reportedly used a wide range of weapons, including mortars, artillery, tanks, multiple-launch rocket systems, air defence missile systems, UAVs, and tactical aircraft.
A total of 123 settlements and 135 infrastructure facilities came under Russian fire.
Russian attacks caused fatalities and injuries among civilians. The information about the number of casualties is being gathered.
