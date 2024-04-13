All Sections
Russian forces attack 9 oblasts of Ukraine over past 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 April 2024, 11:22
Russian forces attack 9 oblasts of Ukraine over past 24 hours
The Ukrainian oblasts attacked by Russian forces over the past 24 hours. Photo: Military Media Center

Russian troops targeted the territory of nine Ukrainian oblasts on 12 April.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

Details: Russian forces reportedly used a wide range of weapons, including mortars, artillery, tanks, multiple-launch rocket systems, air defence missile systems, UAVs, and tactical aircraft.

A total of 123 settlements and 135 infrastructure facilities came under Russian fire.

Russian attacks caused fatalities and injuries among civilians. The information about the number of casualties is being gathered.

