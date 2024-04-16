All Sections
Demining Corps created in Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 16 April 2024, 12:55
Demining Corps created in Ukraine
Ruslan Berehulia. Photo: ArmyInform

Units of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have joined the Demining Corps, which will perform mine clearance tasks on the liberated territories of Ukraine.

Source: Colonel Ruslan Berehulia, Head of the Ministry of Defence's Environmental Safety and Mine Action Department, at a briefing at the Military Media Centre, as quoted by ArmyInform 

Details: The officer said that there are still difficulties, there is a lack of sufficient vehicles, special equipment and machinery.

Quote: "The Demining Corps has been created. As of today, units of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have joined it and will perform tasks on the liberated territories. We have already created 1,000 mine clearance teams.

We are working with our foreign partners who have joined the coalition for mine clearance. Thanks to our joint work, we should expect to receive financial and technical assistance in the near future. This will allow us to complete the units that make up the Demining Corps."

Details: Berehulia added that these units are currently operating in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts.

It was stated at the briefing that the Demining Corps will consist of 5,000 specialists. Its tasks will include: inspecting the territories, rapid response mine clearance, and humanitarian demining.

Subjects: deminingwar
