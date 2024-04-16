All Sections
Zelenskyy: NATO countries helped protect Israel though it, like Ukraine, is not an Alliance member

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 13:12
Zelenskyy: NATO countries helped protect Israel though it, like Ukraine, is not an Alliance member
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he does not understand why Western NATO allies downed Iranian missiles and drones flying towards Israel, but are afraid to do the same in Ukraine, fearing involving the Alliance in a war with Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with PBS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy mentioned that Western countries do not provide certain types of weapons to Ukraine and are wary of having their forces present in Ukraine, explaining that they do not want to drag NATO into a war with Russia.

Quote: "I want to ask you a question, is Israel part of NATO or not? Here is the answer. Israel is not a NATO country. The NATO allies, including NATO countries, have been defending Israel. They showed the Iranian forces that Israel was not alone. And this is a lesson." 

This is a response to anyone on any continent who says you need to assist Ukraine very carefully so you don't engage NATO countries in the war," he added.

Background

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that the Russians managed to destroy the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant (TPP) because Ukraine had completely run out of missiles to defend it due to a lack of assistance from allies.
  • The UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, explained why, unlike in the case of Israel, which London assisted in shooting down Iranian drones last weekend, his country cannot assist Ukraine in shooting down Russian drones.
  • Cameron stated that bringing NATO forces into direct contact with Russian troops would escalate the crisis.

Advertisement: