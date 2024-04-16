Zelenskyy: We had zero missiles left in Trypillia – that's why Russians were able to destroy thermal power plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that the Russians were able to destroy the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant (TPP) because Ukraine had completely run out of missiles to defend it due to insufficient assistance from its allies.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy in an interview with PBS

Details: Zelenskyy was commenting on the joint defence of Israel by its allies, who repelled an Iranian attack over the weekend. The president said that Israel alone would not have been able to defend itself against such a massive strike from Iran.

"They used [...] many things that, frankly speaking, Ukraine is lacking. But this is a demonstration of allies not on paper, but in the air," the president said, adding that Ukraine defends its skies by itself.

Zelenskyy emphasised that the allies do provide Ukraine with various types of equipment, but "we do have a deficit".

"I will give you one example, a very simple example, the Trypillia TPP. Electricity in Kyiv Oblast depends on it. Eleven missiles were headed towards it. The first seven, we took down. Four destroyed the Trypillia TPP. Why? Because we had zero missiles. We ran out of all missiles," the president said.

Background:

The day before, following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Zelenskyy said Western countries could help Ukraine defend itself against Russian attacks, just as they assisted Israel during the Iranian strikes.

The White House has announced that the United States has refused to take any part in hostilities in the war in Ukraine, and therefore will not shoot down Iranian-made drones launched by Russia, as they and their allies did in Israel last weekend.

