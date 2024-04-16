Zelenskyy opposes splitting assistance package for Ukraine and Israel in Congress

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that splitting the assistance package for Ukraine and Israel in the US Congress will demonstrate indifference to the deaths of Ukrainians and will be a "pure politics" sign.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with PBS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy was interviewed before House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled his plan to approve foreign assistance in the House, which includes separate votes for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and national security priorities.

Quote: "Well, if the Congress will divide this assistance after everything that happened, will divide into Israeli and Ukrainian, then it means that this is a matter of elections in the United States.

It's a matter of pure politics that now, when the whole world is saying, how could Iran strike Israel? So now we need to support only Israel and forget what is happening in Ukraine. This is pure politics," the president said.

More details: As he added, such a step would mean that "nobody cares how many people are dying in Ukraine every day".

"They only care about their approval ratings. That's what it's all about. They're forgetting that dead people don't care about ratings. If Ukraine falls and there's a war on other NATO member countries, and there will be a war, and then the U.S. soldiers will be defending [NATO states] and dying," Zelenskyy pointed out.

The president also stated that if the US Congress does not vote to provide US$60 billion in support to Ukraine, Ukraine won't win.

He also noted that he did not understand why Western NATO allies downed Iranian missiles and drones flying towards Israel, but they are afraid to do the same in Ukraine, fearing the involvement of the Alliance in a war with Russia.

