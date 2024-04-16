Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that if the US Congress fails to vote on military aid for Ukraine, Ukraine will not be able to win the war against Russia.

Source: President Zelenskyy in an interview with PBS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy was asked how the failure of the US Congress to pass the bill that would provide US$60 billion worth of military assistance to Ukraine would affect the situation on the front in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"I can tell you, frankly, without this support, we will have no chance of winning. You need to be much stronger than your enemy," Zelenskyy replied.

He stressed that Russian forces have a significant advantage over Ukrainian forces in terms of the number of artillery shells at their disposal.

"Today, our artillery shell ratio is 1-10. Can we hold our ground? No. In any case, with these statistics, they will be pushing us back every day. To defend 100 percent of what’s in our control, we would need to go from one to comparing numbers, 10-10," Zelenskyy said.

He also said that Russia has "an unlimited number of people and a lot of shells," which Ukraine has to withstand and repel.

"I hope they [the US Congress] are listening to us, and will make a decision in the nearest days or weeks, but not longer," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president also revealed that Russian forces were able to destroy the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant (TPP) because Ukraine had completely run out of missiles to defend it due to a lack of assistance from allies.

He also said he was not sure as to why NATO members shot down Iranian missiles and drones flying at Israel but are not doing the same in Ukraine, fearing the Alliance’s involvement in a war with Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!